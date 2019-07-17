Goldsboro city council votes against censorship​ of councilman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro city councilman won’t be censored.

The Goldsboro City Council voted 4-to-3 against censuring Councilman Antonio Williams.

A city employee accused Williams of harassing her at a closed meeting last fall.

If Williams had been censured, he would have been banned from certain city buildings or even removed from office.

