GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions.

In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future.

The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition in response to low water levels in the Neuse River.

Both pools in Goldsboro will continue to operate under normal business hours despite the drought.