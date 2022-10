GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A cyclist is dead after a vehicle hit him on Thursday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said.

On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident where a car hit a cyclist.

Police said the cyclist died from his injuries but has not been identified.

Officers did say however that the motor vehicle that hit the cyclist was located with its driver.

The investigation is ongoing.