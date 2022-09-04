GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say.

On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to UNC Wayne Health for treatment. Atkinson was then transferred to the ECU Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Police say Atkinson remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.