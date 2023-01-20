GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who police say led them on two separate vehicle chases Sunday was arrested Thursday on multiple charges.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit was conducting saturated patrols of the southern portion of the city, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted in the 800 block of East Ash Street in reference to a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle failed to yield to housing officers and a vehicle chase ensued, police said.

The chase ended in the 600 block of Crawford Street with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Ryquan Lovett Humphrey, fleeing from officers on foot, according to police.

A loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, a drum magazine, and suspected marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Humphrey was not apprehended on scene.

Soon after the end of the chase, a follow-up was conducted at Humphrey’s residence in the 900 block of Fairview Circle. During a consent search of the residence, about 32 grams of suspected methamphetamines was found along with drug paraphernalia. Warrants were then obtained for Humphrey by Housing officers, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Housing officers with the assistance of the Goldsboro Police Department’s Vice Unit and Patrol “D” Shift was conducting surveillance on a residence.

During this time, officers saw Humphrey arrive at the house in a white Lexus, police said. The vehicle left a short time later and a traffic stop was attempted on Humphrey for his outstanding warrants for arrest.

Humphrey again fled from Housing officers. Another vehicle chase ensued and ended in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. Humphrey was arrested on scene without incident, police said.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, another firearm was located. A Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun was found, along with an extended magazine.

Humphrey was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon and flee to elude with motor vehicle.

He was also served on his outstanding warrants for arrest on charges of:

possession of firearm by felon,

trafficking in methamphetamines,

possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana,

two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substances,

selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school,

flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle,

resisting public officer,

drug paraphernalia,

driving while license revoked, and

expired registration plate.

Humphrey was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $108,000 secured bond.