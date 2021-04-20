Goldsboro gang leader gets federal prison time for distributing 22 kilos of meth, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro gang leader was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted on meth-related charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Tierea Demon Atkins, a/k/a “Red Dot,” 24, was responsible for the distribution of 22 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine between May 2018 and February 2020.

The investigation saw members of the ATF buy meth from dealers who were supplied by Atkins, the DOJ said.

Some of those deals happened at a home on East Pine Street in Goldsboro, which was a known hub of operations for Atkins’ drug trafficking organization.

The ATF agents were able to set up deals with Atkins himself and another person, Alexander Rickey Shaw, Jr., a/k/a “Ruger Red,” who was previously sentenced to 204 months’ imprisonment for his role in the methamphetamine trafficking.

Atkins was sentenced on Tuesday to 216 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of 50 Grams or more of methamphetamine, and a charge of aiding and abetting.

The Justice Department said Atkins was a local leader of the Bloods gang in Goldsboro.

The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation, Carolina’s Ice Fall, which targeted large-scale methamphetamine dealers operating in and around Goldsboro.

Operation Carolina’s Ice Fall has resulted in the prosecutions of 26 individuals for their role in methamphetamine distribution and other crimes, the Justice Department said.