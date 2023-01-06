GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.

Officers from the Goldsboro Police Department Patrol Division and Investigative Services Division responded and secured the school as a precautionary measure. The agencies then escorted all students to their buses or personal vehicles at the end of the school day, police said.

Furthermore, all after-school activities were canceled.

It is unknown if students were told the reason for the lockdown. It is also unknown if the person who made the threat has been identified or caught as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.