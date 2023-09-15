GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A house in Goldsboro was on fire Thursday night and the home was a total loss, according to officials.

On Thursday shortly after 10 p.m., Goldsboro Fire Department units were called to a structure fire at 201 South Carolina Street. Officials said 27 fire personnel found the building fully engulfed in flames.

The remainder of the units were called to the scene due to the large volume of fire and other buildings were threatened. Fire units remained throughout the night to ensure that additional fire did not spread.

Officials said since all city units responded, Mar-Mac Volunteer Fire Department and Belfast Volunteer Fire Department staffed two city stations for the duration of the fire.

A partial call-back of Goldsboro fire personnel was initiated to staff reserve apparatus and assist at the fire scene.

No citizens of firefighters were injured. Officials said the building is a total loss.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and it remains under investigation.