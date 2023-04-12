GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — K9’s are officers, too.

That’s the message the Goldsboro Police Department is reemphasizing after two of its K9s were gifted bullet and stab-proof vests worth $1,800.

Lark and Reno are the latest K9 officers to debut a charitable donation with the goal of saving lives.

“Goldsboro Police Department K9s Lark and Reno will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,” the Goldsboro Police Department announced on Facebook.

The post also included that two locals are sponsoring the vests.

“K9 Lark’s vest is sponsored by Elaine Miller of Lillington, NC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Angus and Tucker”. K9 Reno’s vest is sponsored by National Police Association and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org,” the post said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The company said its vests are custom fitted and certified.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.