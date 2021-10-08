Goldsboro Library reopening with regular hours Monday

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Library is returning to regularly scheduled business hours on Monday.

Library Director Donna Phillips said the Goldsboro Library is returning to its 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The library originally reduced its hours due to a staffing shortage.

“We want to thank our patrons for their patience and understanding as we underwent a temporary staffing shortage. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back into the library for services,” Phillips said.

Phillips added people can still reserve almost any library material online and pick them up curbside despite the return to regular hours.