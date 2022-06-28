GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Goldsboro man of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Antonio Kelvin McLean, 38, turned himself in Tuesday after it was made aware of a case on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the emergency room at Wayne UNC Health Care on Sunday afternoon after a juvenile reported being sexually assaulted that morning by someone known to them.

McLean is charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and received a $100,000 secured bond. He is due in court Wednesday.

A warrant for McLean’s arrest was issued Monday.

Officers did not release how the minor and McLean knew one another.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.