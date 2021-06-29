Goldsboro man arrested 3 years after kidnapping, shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Goldsboro man was arrested in connection with a 2018 kidnapping after he was shot in the thigh in an unrelated incident on Sunday, police said.

On Sept. 18, 2018, Corey Antonia Gibbs, Jr., who was 24 at the time, met with two individuals at his home.

Those two suspects, later identified as Nonya Zion Holmes and Geno Tyron Pridgen, Jr., pulled a gun on Gibbs and forced him into a car, police said.

The suspects were going to force Gibbs to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint but Gibbs jumped from the vehicle when the two suspects were distracted, police said.

Gibbs was shot in the back as he jumped from the vehicle near the intersection of Berkeley Boulevard. and Elm Street.

A Goldsboro police officer was parked near the intersection and witnessed Gibbs being shot in the back as he jumped from the car.

Police said the officer rendered first aid before the victim was transported to the hospital.

Attempts to arrest the suspects at the time were unsuccessful but Gibbs was able to help police identify the suspects as Holmes and Pridgen.

On Sunday around 10:15 p.m., Holmes was shot in an incident unrelated to the 2018 kidnapping, police said.

He was arrested after being released from Wayne UNC Health Care.

He was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

He’s being held at the Wayne County jail under a $738,500 secured bond.