Goldsboro man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, turning gun on officer

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is behind bars after police say he fled a traffic stop before pointing a gun at an officer.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving around 8:55 p.m. when a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force was on patrol when he observed a Land Rover going in a “careless manner” north on US Hwy 117 South in Goldsboro. The driver was suspected to be impaired.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was slow to stop. The driver eventually stopped near the West Haven community in Goldsboro and fled from the traffic stop on foot.

During the foot pursuit, the driver retrieved a handgun that he had concealed on his person, brought it to the low ready, and turned towards the pursuing deputy, a news release said.

The deputy was able to advise responding units of the firearm while also unholstering his weapon.

At this time, deputies say the driver, Ezekiel Rashawn Simmons, 32, tossed the handgun onto the public street and continued to flee.

The pursuing deputy retrieved the firearm while continuing to pursue Simmons. Simmons entered a wooded area and a perimeter was quickly established with the assistance of deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Goldsboro Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Goldsboro Police K-9 “Ghost” entered the wooded area with other law enforcement officers and the driver was located hiding in a water-filled ditch in about three feet of water. Simmons was taken into custody without incident and charged with the aforementioned offenses.

Deputies say Simmons was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, carrying a concealed gun, open container of alcohol after consuming, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired (DWI).

Simmons is jailed under a $19,500 secured bond.

