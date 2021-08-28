Goldsboro man arrested in Aug. 10 misdemeanor child abuse case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested for child abuse on a Goldsboro two-year-old.

Roy Anthony Schmidt, 39, the stepfather of the two-year-old juvenile, was arrested Friday afternoon according to Goldsboro Public Information Officer LaToya Henry.

On Aug. 10, Goldsboro police received a Decision Support System (DSS) referral letter about the possible child abuse. In it, it said the child new the potential abuser.

Following an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, a suspect emerged and warrants from Goldsboro police were able to pinpoint the child’s stepfather.

Schmidt turned himself in on Thursday, where he was then processed, and given a $2,000 unsecured bond.