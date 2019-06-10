Goldsboro man arrested on child sex abuse charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is behind bars after he was arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault crimes against a juvenile dating back to 2017.

Police say Bronnie Edwards turned himself in on Monday at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office. He is currently being held under a $25,000 secured bond.

Edwards’ crimes date back to October 4, 2017, when Goldsboro police responded to a report of a juvenile between the ages of 11-16 being sexually assaulted, according to a report from Goldsboro police.

Authorities say the case was later turned over to the Wayne County District Attorney’s office for review.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now