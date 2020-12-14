GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they have arrested a man who has stolen several catalytic converters this fall.

The thefts were first reported on Dec. 2 at 602 E. Ash Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“Several catalytic converters were reported missing by the business,” the news release said.

Then, that same night, police responded to the same business where a theft was underway, police said.

“William Pulley was located on scene attempting to steal more catalytic converters,” the news release said.

He was arrested and booked on several charges including larceny of motor vehicle parts, injury to personal property and first-degree trespass, police said.

Pulley, 55, of Goldsboro, was taken to the Wayne County Jail and held on an $11,500 bond, the news release said.

A week later, police said that an investigation led to more charges against Pulley.

The new charges included four counts of felony larceny of auto parts, 12 counts of injury to property for non-ferrous metals, one count of first-degree trespass, and one count of felony possession of stolen goods.

On Monday, police said that Pulley also was linked to an Oct. 10 theft at a business at 807 S. John St.

“Several catalytic converters had been removed from vehicles at the business,” the news release said.

The new charges Monday against Pulley are seven counts of felony larceny of auto parts, six counts of injury to property for non-ferrous metals, and one count felony possession of stolen goods.

Pulley’s secured bond has been increased to $50,000. He is still being held in the Wayne County Jail with a first court appearance set for Tuesday, police said.