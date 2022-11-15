GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on eight charges and was being held at the Wayne County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.

Officers said they took Moore into custody at the Econolodge on Corporate Drive after searching his motel room. They then executed a second search warrant at a storage locker on U.S. 70.

Officers said they found a total of 2.5 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine in addition to the heroin and the gun that was reported stolen in Wayne County.

Among the charges Moore faces: