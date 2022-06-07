GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man turned himself into investigators on Tuesday at the Goldsboro Police Department after an accidental shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care.

Allen Carmichael, 40, accidentally shot his sister, Sade Jones, in the leg on Sunday at Wayne UNC Health Care. Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen was transported to the Wayne County Magistrates Office where he was served an arrest warrant for felony carrying a concealed weapon.

He received a $5,000 secured bond and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Police said during their investigation, they found the shooting to be an accidental discharge of a gun despite it originally being treated as an active shooter investigation.

Amber Trent and Jeff Reeves contributed to this article.