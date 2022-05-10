GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Goldsboro man of abusing his 2-month-old son.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Abel Buck Owens, 31 — who was already being held in the Wayne County Jail on an unrelated charge — is due in court Tuesday on a felony count of child abuse.

Officers say the Wayne County Department of Social Services reported the possible case of abuse to police, who found the boy had been injured previously and launched an investigation into who or what caused them.

Police say they obtained a warrant for Owens on Monday, and he was given a $100,000 secured bond and returned to the jail.