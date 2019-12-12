Goldsboro man charged with attempted murder in Family Dollar shooting, robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing multiple charges — including attempted murder — after Wayne County authorities say he shot a woman during a robbery at a Family Dollar in late November.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 around 10 p.m. at the store south of Goldsboro at 102 Five Points Road near the intersection of U.S. 117 and U.S. 13, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Richard Lewis.

After the employee was shot, deputies used a K-9 to look for the gunman and searched an area south of the store, Lewis said.

Melvin Harvey Jr. (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was not found during the initial search. A follow-up investigation ended up leading detectives to Melvin Sylvester Harvey Jr., 34.

Harvey has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said other suspects are being looked at in this case.

The victim “has fully recovered and is doing well,” according to authorities.

Harvey is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

