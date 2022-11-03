GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death.

The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.

Barksdale is due in court Friday after receiving no bond on the murder charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the probation violation.

Police say he is charged in the Sept. 8 shooting death of Rakeem Demarko Holloway of Goldsboro.

Authorities say Holloway was airlifted to a ECU Medical Center with a single gunshot wound, but he died before officers could determine that the shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. that evening at 905 South Slocumb Street in Goldsboro.

Police obtained a warrant four days later.