Goldsboro man charged with statutory rape of girl 15 years old or younger

Wayne County News

Bradley Dubois.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the statutory rape of a girl 15 years old or younger, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The victim reported the incident to police on Oct. 19. She said an acquaintance “forced sexual intercourse with her at her residence in Goldsboro,” the release said.

On Tuesday, police charged Bradley Preston Dubois, of Goldsboro, with a count of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger.

Dubois was arrested at the Goldsboro Police Department around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was given a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Thursday morning.

