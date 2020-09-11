Goldsboro man facing 1st-degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense with child charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — On December 2, 2019, a report was filed with the Goldsboro Police Department regarding allegations that a juvenile female victim was sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Dominique Wynn of Goldsboro, police said.

Officials said, “Based on the findings of the investigation, on September 9, 2020, a warrant was secured on Mr. Wynn for first-degree kidnapping, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and indecent liberties with a child.”

Wynn turned himself into authorities on Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m. and was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

He was taken before a Wayne County Magistrate where he was served with the warrant.

Wynn was given a $500,000 bond and placed into the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center pending his first appearance on Friday.

