Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex offense charges, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man is behind bars after turning himself in on child sex offense charges, according to police.

According to Goldsboro police, a report was filed on June 25 in regards to a child being sexually assaulted by someone they knew.

Police investigated the report and determined that Robert Alston was the suspect in the case, officials said.

Once the investigation was complete, Alston turned himself in to police. He is charged with statutory sexual offense with child less than 15 years of age and sexual activity by substitute parent/custodian.

Alston was taken to the Goldsboro Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $500,000 secured bond on the charges.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.