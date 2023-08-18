GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was flown to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night, according to police.

On Thursday shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Brazil Street regarding a shots fired call. Officers said several 911 calls were received as well as an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

Officers said while they were responding, a call was received from a man stating that he had been shot. Police arrived and found him suffering with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and was then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.