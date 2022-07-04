GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville following a shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro that left him with serious injuries, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to Wayne UNC Health Care after a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes, was determined to need further medical treatment and was transported to Greenville. Police did not say what time that determination was made nor where the gunshot wounds were sustained.

However, officers did confirm Hayes was assaulted with a deadly weapon and the suspect, who is currently on the run, used it with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

This assault is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.