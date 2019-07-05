Goldsboro man found in garbage bin enclosure died accidentally, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro officials now say a man found dead in “an enclosed dumpster area” earlier this year died from an accidental cause.

Edward Earl Webb Jr., 38, was found dead on April 1 around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

His body was found in an enclosed area for large garbage bins near 1101 N. Berkeley Blvd., police said.

“The manner of death and time of death could not be determined at the scene,” the news release said.

However, police did say that “no signs of foul play” were found at the scene.

On Friday, the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office “ruled the death as an accidental death.”

No other details were available.

