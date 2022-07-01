WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro felon who sold methamphetamines in the street outside his home to avoid setting off his ankle monitor will spend 10 years in prison for trafficking the drug, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Steven Eugene Patrick received his 120-month sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in March.

According to court documents presented by prosecutors, Patrick — who has been convicted 17 times in 34 years — was wearing the ankle monitor and was required to stay “in the immediate proximity of his residence.”

Law enforcement in March 2021 made a controlled purchase of 50 grams of meth from him in the street outside his house.