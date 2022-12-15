GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Goldsboro man was sentenced on Thursday to nearly nine years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Brandon Phillips pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

On Aug. 5, 2020, a deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in which Phillips was a passenger.

While conducting the traffic stop, the deputy saw Phillips moving around in the car as if he was trying to hide something. After walking around the vehicle, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search by law enforcement ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 1.1 pounds or 495.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $3,033 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Two related defendants have previously been sentenced:

Jason Michael Hyland was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.