Goldsboro man in serious condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot Monday morning on Corney Street in Goldsboro, police said.

Police were called to the 700 block of Corney Street around 9:20 a.m. following a report of a shooting.

Goldsboro officers found Aaron Matthew Garrett Jr., who lives on Corney Street, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and later Vidant Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

Goldsboro police did not immediately release suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

