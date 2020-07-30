Goldsboro man jailed for forcibly raping woman, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man was arrested Wednesday and charged with forcibly raping a woman almost four weeks prior, Goldsboro police said.

Marcus Demetrius Benton, 34, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible rape. Goldsboro police received a report on July 3 of a woman who was “forcibly raped by an unknown suspect,” a news release said Thursday.

Benton was arrested around 5 p.m. Wednesday along the 400 block of Denmark Street in Goldsboro. He was given a $300,000 secured bond and is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center pending his first court appearance on July 30.

No additional information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: