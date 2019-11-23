Goldsboro man jailed on $2 million bond after deputies seize cocaine, heroin, weed, gun

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is jailed under a $2 million bond after a search of a home netted cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and a gun, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Lorenzo King was arrested Thursday as the result of a search of a home along the 400 block of Mercer Street in Goldsboro. Deputies found 357.1 grams of cocaine, 45.7 grams of heroin, 183.5 grams of marijuana, and one firearm, the release said.
King is charged with second-level trafficking in cocaine, third-level trafficking in heroin, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2 million bond.
Additional charges are forthcoming, the release said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Krzyzewski gets milestone, Duke tops tough Georgetown in NYC
- Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | 2nd round playoffs
- Wake Forest’s defense shines in 2nd-round victory over Rolesville
- Cardinal Gibbons rolls over Heritage in 2nd round
- Cleveland wins big on the road, advances to 3rd round
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now