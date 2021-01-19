Goldsboro man killed after car plunges off of Wilmington roadway near bridge

Witnesses told WECT that a vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before landing in a large ditch near the Isabel Holmes Bridge. (Source: Jack Gallop)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A driver was killed after his car plunged off a Wilmington roadway and overturned down a steep embankment near the Isabel Holmes Bridge around 2:50 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Stephen Ray Sloan, the 34-year-old male victim, who is from Goldsboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

WPD Traffic is investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash and has notified the victim’s family.

Emergency crews responded to a wreck at the embankment between the end of N. Fourth Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway after the call came in about an overturned vehicle.

Witnesses told WECT that a vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before landing in a large ditch near the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

The on-ramp to the MLK Parkway from the bridge was closed to traffic for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.