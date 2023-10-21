GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of S. Best St. around 12:35 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Ahmad Rashad Hooker of Goldsboro suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Hooker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau is investigating the incident. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted police with security at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers anonymously at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests.