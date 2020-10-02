Goldsboro man sitting on porch is injured in drive-by shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man sitting on his porch was wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday, police say.
The incident was first reported in the 500 block of Corney Street as a “ShotSpotter” alert, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
“Moments later, information was received that a subject had been shot at 712 Corney Street,” police said.
Someone in a vehicle traveling south on Gulley Street fired shots toward the apartment, according to the news release.
The victim, a 52-year-old man, was hit in his leg.
He was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care Emergency Department for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Goldsboro police are investigating.
