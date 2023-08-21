GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man turned himself in for his role in a shooting that left a man in critical condition, according the Goldsboro Police Department.

CSB 17 previously reported a man was shot in the 900 block of Hugh Street last Thursday. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Police said during the course of the investigation, Zacchaues Cobb, 53, of Goldsboro, was developed as a suspect and warrants were secured.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., Cobb turned himself in at the Wayne County Magistrates Office without incident.

He was charged with:

Attempted first degree murder

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm into occupied property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Cobb received a $502,000 secured bond and will appeared in court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.