Goldsboro police ask for help identifying woman found dead almost 20 years ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead in a wooded area almost 20 years ago.

The woman’s remains were found on June 8, 2002 in a wooded area between Pearson Street and the railroad tracks in northwest Goldsboro.

Police have been working to identify her since, but have been unsuccessful, a news release said.

A medical examination determined that she was an African American woman between 35 and 45 years old. She was about 5-foot-4. She had a prominent gap between her front teeth and had surgery in the lower-right part of her abdomen, the release said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Goldsboro police at 919-580-4211, or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.