Goldsboro police asking for help finding pair who broke into building, stole money and car

Wayne County News

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are looking for a man and woman they believe broke into a building, took money, then stole a car belonging to the city, a news release said Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The two broke into the Herman Park Center, which is located at 901 E. Ash St.

The suspects stole money from the building and a white 2009 Chevrolet Aveo that belongs to the City of Goldsboro, the release said.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the two. Anyone with information should contact the Goldsboro Police Department.

