Goldsboro police identify dismembered body as 38-year-old woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said a 38-year-old woman’s body was found outside a home early last week.

Police said the remains of Heather Diane Stewart were found on a driveway along Bright Street around 9:30 a.m. on May 24.

Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange, was arrested at the Goldsboro Police Department without incident and charged with murder Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Goldsboro officials.

Police said Langston came to the police department about his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive earlier Friday, the news release said.

Goldsboro police said the State Medical Examiner’s Office will need to positively identitfy the remains as Stewart’s.

Neighbors and a 911 call reported the woman’s body was dismembered.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a car they believe was linked to the crime. Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for the car, which appeared to be a Cadillac sedan, in connection with the discovery of the body.

Friday afternoon, police said the car was found. They did not say anything else about it or the possible driver.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.