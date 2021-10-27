Goldsboro police investigate report of large fight inside Walmart, shots fired outside of store

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police said officers are investigating claims of a large fight inside the Walmart on Spence Avenue on Wednesday along reports of shots being fired outside the store.

Officers were called to the Walmart, located at 1002 N. Spence Ave., just before 10:45 a.m. in reference to a fight in the store.

A “concerned citizen” reported an active fight involving several people in the store.

Upon arrival, officers also received a report of shots being fired outside of the Walmart.

“Officers found no active disturbance or fight and heard no shots being fired. All parties involved left the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” Goldsboro police said in a release.

Shortly after, Goldsboro police received another report of shots being fired, this time in the area of 808 N. Berkeley Blvd., which is approximately a mile southeast of the Walmart.

No gunshot victims or damage were located at that scene.

If anyone has any information, please contact Capt. L. Rabun at 919-580-4272.