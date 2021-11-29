Goldsboro police investigating attempted murder after man shot on Sunday

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for an attempted murder suspect after a man was shot Sunday, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shots fired call related to a ShotSpotter alert near the 900-block of Isler Street, officials said. When they arrived at the scene, officers immediately found a 35-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment and was then transported to Vidant Medical Center for further care, police said.

The victim is currently listed in good condition “and is expected to be released from the hospital at any time,” the news release said.

Police did not say what time the shooting occurred.

The case remains under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.