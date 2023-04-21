GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating an attempted murder after a man was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said a man was transported to UNC Wayne Health by ambulance after taking a shot to the chest in the 1400 block of S Harding Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

After arriving at UNC Wayne Health, the victim, Tyreik Artis, was airlifted by helicopter to ECU Health Medical Center.

Police have downgraded Artis to critical condition just before 11 a.m. Friday morning as the investigation continues. No information on a suspect has been released.