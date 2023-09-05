GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police found the body of a man after a call for a welfare check on Monday.

Officers responded to 410 West Ash Street just before 5:30 p.m. The caller at the address said his cousin had possibly drank too much and was unresponsive.

Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and EMS pronounced the victim, Lawrance Walls, deceased at 5:44 p.m. The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.