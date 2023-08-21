GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that happened Sunday night involving a pedestrian.

Police said on Sunday at 11:13 p.m., Wayne County Communications received a phone call reporting a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 300 block of North Spence Avenue.

Goldsboro police, Goldsboro fire and Wayne County EMS responded to the area. The victim was found lying in the grassy area along the side of the road suffering from injuries to his lower body.

He was treated on scene and transported to UNC Health Wayne. Police said he was listed in good condition with no major injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking northbound along the road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle, which police said appeared to be black, continued traveling north on Spence Avenue and did not stop at the scene.

If anyone was in the area at the time of this crash and saw anything or knows any information related to the suspect vehicle, you are asked to contact Sgt. P. Capps of the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6542 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.