GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two K-9s with the Goldsboro Police Department received bullet and stab protective vests from a non-profit organization.

Lark and Reno will each have their own vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Police said Lark’s vest was sponsored by Elaine Miller, of Lillington, and has the sentiment “Gifted by Angus and Tucker.”

Reno’s vest was sponsored by The National Police Association and is embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.”

K-9 Reno with the new vest. (Goldsboro Police Department)

K-9 Lark with the new vest. (Goldsboro Police Department)

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies.