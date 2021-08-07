Goldsboro Police looking for at-large, armed suspect wanted in homicide investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for help in finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in the early morning hours on Saturday in Goldsboro.

Police are looking for Gilber Arnoldo Ramirez-Perez, 31, for the stabbing of Jesus Valles, 25, at approximately 2:36 a.m. on the 900 block of Carver Drive in Goldsboro.

Valles was stabbed in the torso during an altercation with Ramirez-Perez, Public Information Officer LaToya Henry said, and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he did not survive.

Ramirez-Perez is currently at-large and wanted for the murder of Valles, the release said. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

