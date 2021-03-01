Goldsboro police looking for suspect after man seriously injured in Sunday shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is listed in serious condition and Goldsboro police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1200-block of E. Mulberry Street around 1:51 p.m. Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to Wayne UNC Health in critical condition. He was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The victim is currently listed in serious condition at Vidant, according to authorities.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who might have information related to the shooting. If you know something, contact Investigator Goins at (919) 580-4203 or Sgt. Canady at (919) 580-4210.

You can also call or text Wayne County Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.