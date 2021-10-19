Goldsboro police offering free racial equity training sessions

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department will offer two online training sessions about racial equity next week. Both will be free to the public, the department announced.

The City of Goldsboro and Wayne County were recently awarded a grant through the Governor’s Crime Commission that will allow them to host the events free of charge. They are part of the police department’s “commitment to reducing racial and ethnic disparities in the juvenile justice system,” Goldsboro police said.

Law enforcement, juvenile justice officials, school administrators, community leaders, faith-based organizations, and other members of the public are invited to participate.

The training sessions will be held on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. on each day. Registration information can be found on the department’s Facebook page.