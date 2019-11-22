Goldsboro police open investigation into embezzlement allegations made against ex-private school headmaster

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after the headmaster of a private school in resigned amidst sexual-misconduct allegations, Goldsboro police said an investigation into embezzlement is underway.

Todd Anderson, who served as headmaster at the Wayne Country Day School since 2005, announced his resignation on Tuesday after parents received an email notifying them of findings of an investigation by an outside law firm that “uncovered serious concerns.”

The email stated “Anderson identified certain high school students for special treatment and engaged in inappropriate physical contact with these students. There are also credible allegations that he made sexual advances toward students.”

The school’s Board of Trustees also learned that Anderson “took substantial sums of money for his personal benefit” without authorization.

An incident report has been completed and police have collected preliminary information regarding the allegations, a release said.

“A criminal investigation will ensue,” it said.

Police added that regarding the allegations made in reference to sexual misconduct at the school, there has not yet been a criminal complaint filed with the Goldsboro Police Department.

Anderson is accused of serving alcohol to students in his home, as well as using vulgar language toward faculty and students. The school confirmed international students would sometimes stay there.

Police are taking steps to try to identify any potential victims, the release said.

The embezzlement allegations were reported to Goldsboro police on Friday.

Anita Shreenath, the Chair of the Wayne Country Day School Board of Trustees, released the following statement:

Todd Anderson, the headmaster at Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro, resigned on Tuesday, November 19. His resignation is effective immediately. Fran Shaw and David Flowers will serve as interim headmasters while a search is conducted for a new headmaster. Anderson’s resignation follows an outside investigation that raised serious concerns about his conduct. Those concerns include inappropriate sexual conduct with students, an inappropriate sexual relationship with a faculty member, and financial improprieties. Wayne Country Day School is extremely troubled by these allegations and is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students. The allegations have been reported to law enforcement for further investigation.

Anderson’s contact information has since been removed from the school’s website and updated photos of the interim headmasters were added.

