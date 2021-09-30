Goldsboro police respond to ShotSpotter alert, find man shot to death inside crashed vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in Goldsboro Thursday morning found a man shot to death inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the 300-block of S. Leslie Street after getting a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired in the area.

While driving to the alert location, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 700-block of E. Walnut Street. Police checked on the vehicle and found the driver, Dashaunti Lavarious Waters, 28, of Goldsboro, dead in the vehicle.

Police said he died “from what appears to be gunshot injuries.”

The fatal shooting is now under investigation.

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 919-580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.